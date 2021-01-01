Chelsea clinch record WSL unbeaten run with win over Aston Villa

The Blues have now gone 32 games without losing, breaking a mark previously held by Manchester City

Chelsea have set a new Women's Super League record by defeating Aston Villa 4-0 on Wednesday, with the Blues now having gone 32 matches without a loss.

Emma Hayes' side have surpassed the previous record of 31, which was set by Manchester City between May 2015 and May 2017.

Chelsea, whose last league defeat came in January 2019, went level on points with Manchester United atop the WSL table with the win, and the Blues also hold a game in hand over the Red Devils.

The Blues got off to the perfect start in the match at Bescot Stadium, with Sam Kerr giving them the lead after just three minutes.

The Blues got off to the perfect start in the match at Bescot Stadium, with Sam Kerr giving them the lead after just three minutes.

With 10 minutes to play in the first half, Beth England added a second for the Blues, who took a commanding two-goal lead into half-time against the second-from-bottom Villans.

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson scored two minutes apart midway through the second half as Chelsea went on to cruise to an easy win.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's match, Hayes said that her team's unbeaten run would not have been possible without the involvement of every player in the squad.

"The team has been so well prepared since Christmas for the accumulation of games and the training level has been the best it’s been all season," Hayes told Chelsea's official website.



"Reducing the squad to a smaller number has helped with the spirit and everybody knows they are going to get opportunities in so many games and I think that helps.



"The important thing is that every player understands that if the team is to go to a higher level then everybody has to contribute every day in training.



"You can’t have any passengers in the training environment and that is the difference this side of Christmas.



"Every single player is contributing every single moment so the training intensity, the training quality goes up and in turn game performance will go up."

Chelsea will look to extend their unbeaten run with a league match against London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, before they face another London derby against West Ham in a Continental Cup semi-final next week.