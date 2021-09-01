Chelsea charged over players' conduct in reaction to James red card against Liverpool

The Blues players protested to the referee after Reece James was judged to have handled the ball on the line

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for the conduct of their players during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday.

The charge relates to the way the Blues players reacted after Reece James was shown a red card late in the first half of the Premier League match at Anfield.

James was sent off for a handball on Chelsea's goal line and Liverpool were awarded a penalty after a VAR check.

What has been said?

The home side were upset about the decision to send the defender off and protested to referee Anthony Taylor after the red card and after the half-time whistle went.

Their reaction crossed the line, according to English football's governing body and the club may be sanctioned over the incident.

A statement from the FA read: "Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday [28/08/21].

"It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle.

"Chelsea FC has until Friday [03/09/21] to provide a response to this charge."

What happened?

James seemed to block Sadio Mane's shot from close range with his leg but then touched the ball with his arm, prompting referee Taylor to award a penalty, which was subsequently scored by Mohamed Salah.

The referee did not take long to look at the incident when he checked the monitor beside the pitch and immediately sent James off.

But Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel believes the official should have watched the full video instead of just looking at one frame.

"The red card - I'm not even sure anymore if it's the rules or not the rules," he said.

"You have to accept the decision. He maybe would have changed his mind with moving pictures."

