Chelsea are favourites against Manchester United - Omollo

The battle for the Champions League places will be rekindled when the two English giants clash at Stamford Bridge

Sammy Omollo believes will have the upper hand when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash on Monday night.

United are six points adrift of Frank Lampard's side in the final spot and can ill-afford to lose any further ground in the race for qualification for Europe's elite club competition.

Winning in London will not be an easy task, though, as former international Sammy Omollo explains.

Article continues below

More teams

"Chelsea have been playing well at home and they come into the match as favourites," the Posta coach told Goal on Friday.

"Both teams have been inconsistent, dropping points in matches they should not; however, Lampard's side has been a little bit solid at home.

"If they manage to play an intense game, they might end up hurting the Red Devils, but if they let their opponents into the game, they might end up regretting it."

This season, the two teams have met twice so far, in the top tier and the League Cup, with United winning 4-0 and 2-1, respectively.

The second of those matches was played at Stamford Bridge and Omollo believes Lampard will not accept another defeat at home.

"It is difficult to beat a team twice at their own tuff; Chelsea are coming into the match with two objectives," Omollo continued.

"First, avenge the 4-0 loss suffered at Old Trafford early in the season and the League Cup loss at home.

"They are also chasing a Champions League position and they are aware if they slip, they will give their direct rivals a chance which will put them under pressure."

Chelsea haven't defeated in their last five meetings in all competitions.

Their last win came in May 2018 in the when Eden Hazard scored a penalty to hand the Blues their eighth title.