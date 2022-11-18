What is the cheapest way to watch World Cup 2022 on U.S. TV?
Get ready for a month of amazing soccer, because the 2022 World Cup is just around the corner. From players getting their first call-up to the famous competition, to what could be Lionel Messi's last chance to win the trophy, one thing's for sure it will be an unforgettable tournament with all sorts of twists and turns.
From the buzz of kit launches to squad announcements, it's all been building up to this moment. If you're wondering how you can watch the World Cup, GOAL has got you covered with the cheapest possible way to feel the soccer magic this winter - and it won't cost as much as you think.
How to stream World Cup 2022 cheap in the U.S.
You can watch the World Cup in the United States on Sling TV for a bargain price of $20.
Sixty-four matches will be broadcast on FOX and FS1, with a Spanish simulcast available on Telemundo and Universo. This means that coverage will be accessible to everyone and, more importantly, you won't have to break the bank to enjoy the beautiful game.
If you want to keep up with the USMNT team during the World Cup specifically, here are the key date and times you will need to know about:
USMNT World Cup 2022 match schedule on Sling TV
|Date
|Kick-Off (ET)
|Match
|Channel
|Nov 21, 2022
|2pm
|USA vs Wales
|FOX
|Nov 25, 2022
|2pm
|USA vs England
|FOX
|Nov 29, 2022
|2pm
|USA vs Iran
|FOX
Have a look at all of the deals on Sling.com and sign up today.
Sling TV will also be airing some key games as the competition progresses.
- Two round of 16 matches will be shown on Sat 12/3 at 10 am and Sun 12/4 at 2 pm.
Two quarter-final matches will also be available to watch on Fri 12/9 at 2 pm and Sat 12/10 at 2 pm.
You can watch both of the semi-final matches on Tue 12/13 at 2 pm and Wed 12/14 at 2 pm.
The 3rd place match will take place on Sat 12/17 at 10 am and can be viewed on FOX.
The grand final will be available to enjoy on Sun Dec 18 at 10 am.
