Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This is the first-ever competitive meeting of these two teams - and both will want a winning start against the other

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Charlotte FC is set to face Nashville SC on Saturday as the pair clash in a spot of MLS action. The hosts lie mid-table in the Eastern Conference, while their visitors are in the postseason mix across the country in the Western Conference.

Watch Charlotte vs Nashville on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides in their respective history, as they continue to look to leave a mark on the competition this season.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Charlotte vs Nashville Date July 9, 2022 Times 7:00 pm ET, 4:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Charlotte roster Goalkeepers Kahlina, Sisniega, Zendejas, Marks Defenders Sobocinski, Armour, Corujo, Walkes, Makoun, Fuchs, Lindsey, Afful, Mora, Santos Midfielders Ruiz, Alcivar, Bronico, Bender, Hegardt, Franco, Jones Forwards Mello, Oritz, Swiderski, Gaines, Reyna

Charlotte enter this game off the back of a 2-1 win over Houston last Sunday, with an own goal proving to be the difference between a draw and a victory after Andre Shinyashiki scored in the 74th minute.

For the season as a whole, they sit two points off the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The expansion franchise has gone through a lot this season to get there, including a head coaching change already.

Shinyashiki is one of two Charlotte players with four goals, with Karol Swiderski being the other.

Predicted Charlotte starting XI: Fuchs, Walkes, Corujo, Afful, Bronico, Reyna, Ruiz, McNeill, Józwiak, Swiderski; Kahlina

Position Nashville roster Goalkeepers Willis, Meyer, Meredith Defenders Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Longmire, Bauer, Washington, Zimmerman Midfielders McCarty, Bwana, Leal, Mukhtar, Donasiyano, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis Forwards Arnaud Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Sapong

Through 18 matches this term, Nashville have put up 27 points, putting them in a three-way tie with LA Galaxy and FC Dallas. They do have a plus-three goal differential though - the worst of those three clubs.

The visitors are coming off of a 2-2 draw with Portland. Sean Davis and Hany Mukhtar goals put Nashville ahead 2-0, but the team couldn’t hang onto that lead.

Mukhtar has scored nine goals this season, which leads the club's charts and ranks among the leaders in MLS. No player has more than 10 goals this season yet in the competition.

Predicted Nashville starting XI: Miller, Zimmerman, Romney, Lovitz, Haakenson, McCarty, Davis, Leal, Mukhtar, Sapong; Panicco

Last five results