Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Charlotte FC and Inter Miami will face each other on Saturday in an MLS match. Both teams are currently outside of the playoff picture, with Charlotte 10th in the Eastern Conference and Inter Miami in 12th.

This is the first-ever meeting of these two teams. They’ll play again in July.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Charlotte vs Inter Miami Date May 7, 2022 Times 3:30 pm ET, 12:30 pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Charlotte roster Goalkeepers Kahlina, Sisniega, Zendejas, Marks Defenders Sobocinski, Armour, Corujo, Walkes, Makoun, Fuchs, Lindsey, Afful, Mora, Santos Midfielders Ruiz, Alcivar, Bronico, Bender, Hegardt, Franco, Jones Forwards Mello, Oritz, Swiderski, Gaines, Reyna

Charlotte FC’s inaugural MLS season is off to a fine start. The team has earned 10 points so far, putting it just one point behind seventh-place Atlanta. With a lot of soccer left to play, Charlotte can still turn things around and make the playoff in its first campaign.

The team is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Orlando City, with Christian Fuchs scoring the team’s only goal in the match.

In the U.S. Open Cup, Charlotte defeated Greenville Triumph 2-1 to advance to the Round of 32, where the team will face the Richmond Kickers next week.

Predicted Charlotte starting XI: Fuchs, Makoun, Corujo, Lindsey, Bronico, Alcivar, Franco, Ortiz, Ríos, Swiderski; Kahlina

Position Inter Miami roster Goalkeepers Marsman, Callender, Diop Defenders Gibbs, McVey, Quinteros, Shea, Fray, Lowe, Allan, Jones, Mabika, Yedlin, Sailor Midfielders Matuidi, Ulloa, Valencia, Rodriguez, Gregore, Acosta, Mendez, Mota, Taylor, Adams, Duke Forwards Higuain, Lassiter, Penn, Robinson, Azcona, Campana

Miami enters this match at a disadvantage, as two players—Damion Lowe and Jario Quinteros—were red carded in Saturday’s loss to New England. Lowe also picked up a red card in the U.S. Open Cup win over Miami FC, which will keep him from competing in next week’s Round of 32 match against Tormenta.

In MLS play, Inter Miami is averaging just one goal per game so far and already has a minus-nine goal differential, the second-worst mark in the MLS behind Vancouver.

The team’s last win was a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United, with Leonardo Campana and Bryce Duke each scoring goals in the victory.

Predicted Inter Miami starting XI: McVey, Mabika, Allen, Yedlin, Mota, Taylor, Duke, Gregore, Lassiter, Campana; Marsman

