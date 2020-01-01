Charles Traore commits to Nantes until 2023

The Malian left-back will be staying put at the Stade de la Beaujoire for at least the next three years

Charles Traore has officially signed a contract extension with , keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 28-year-old Malian has been on the books of Les Canaris since 2018 when he joined from Troyes.

He has featured 35 times in all competitions since then for the Loire-Atlantique outfit, including 16 outings in this term, providing one assist.

✍️ Le @FCNantes est heureux d'annoncer la prolongation de contrat de @charlestraore23, pour ✌️ saisons supplémentaires. https://t.co/JqmcLz8hmZ — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) February 11, 2020

"I really want to thank the Management for this extension of the contract for two more seasons,” Traore said on the club website.

“FC Nantes is a historic club and I hope that together we will go as high as possible this season, as well as in the years to come."

Christian Gourcuff’s side is currently 12th in Ligue 1 with 33 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

They play host to 16th-placed Metz on Saturday.