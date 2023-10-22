Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The AFC West's marquee showdown will take place in Sunday's NFL Week 7 action, as the Los Angeles Chargers make the trip to GEHA Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chargers vs Chiefs | Sun Oct 22 | 16:25 ET Watch on Paramount+

The Chargers (2-3) had a golden chance to record a statement win against the Dallas Cowboys, but they once again fell short in a narrow three-point defeat. All three losses for Los Angeles this season have been a narrow affair, so Brandon Staley's talented side will be hoping for things to turn in their favor.

As for the Chiefs (5-1), they just want to keep marching on and are hoping to land a couple of early victories in their run through their division rivals as they eye an eighth consecutive division title. The defending Super Bowl champions weren't hugely impressive in a prime-time game Thursday in Week 6, but still cruised to a 19-8 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Chargers vs Chiefs kick-off time

Date October 22, 2023 Kick-off time 4:25 pm ET Venue GEHA Field

The NFL game between Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, USA, on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:25 ET.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs online

The Chargers vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live on Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Team news and squads

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Aside from Raheem Layne, who was placed on the injured reserve with a torn ACL injury, Alohi Gilman (heel) and Deane Leonard (hamstring) are also questionable for the trip to Kansas City due to respective injury concerns.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were limited to start the week, and they are worth monitoring headed into the game on Sunday.

Players Offense Keenan Allen, Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Will Clapp, Jamaree Salyer, Trey Pipkins III, Gerald Everett, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler Defense Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Joey Bosa, Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray Jr., Michael Davis, Derwin James Jr., Alohi Gilman, Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr. Special Teams Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris, Derius Davis, Elijah Dotson

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs' roster has some bruises and bumps, but wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) is the only player not currently in training. Tight end Travis Kelce is struggling to shake off an ankle issue but should be fine to face the Chargers on Sunday.

Defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) were both questionable to play last week but ended up suiting up, so they should be back in full contention here.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Donovan Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney Defense George Karlaftis, Tershawn Wharton, Chris Jones, Mike Danna, Willie Gay, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Trent McDuffie, L'Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid, Bryan Cook Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Montrell Washington, Kadarius Toney

Head-to-Head record

Date Match Score 11/21/22 Chargers 27-30 Chiefs 9/16/22 Chiefs 27-24 Chargers 12/17/21 Chargers 28-34 Chiefs 9/26/21 Chiefs 27-30 Chargers 1/4/21 Chiefs 21-38 Chargers

