Champions League: Ghana's Partey eyeing Lokomotiv Moscow scalp on Atletico Madrid trip

The 26-year-old midfielder looks ahead to Los Rojiblancos' encounter with the Russian fold in the elite European inter-club competition

ace Thomas Teye Partey has stated his outfit are eyeing all three points when they play away to Russian club in the on Tuesday.

Los Rojiblancos are eyeing their first win of the competition following a 2-2 home draw with in their opening match of the competition in Group D.

Lokomotiv, on the other hand, are looking to make it two victories on the spin, having recorded a stunning 2-1 away triumph over on matchday one.

“They [Lokomotiv] have a strong team and they’re doing things well," Partey said, as reported by his club's official website.

"They won their previous match and we’ll try to play well in order to win.

"We’re working hard."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone also shared his thoughts on the showdown at RZD Arena.

“We work as a team," said the Argentine.

"Being a team is our strength.

"Our players play well when we work as a team.

"Lokomotiv Moscow know what they’re about and are dangerous."

Partey, who put up a splendid show in the weekend's derby clash with , is expected to be handed a starting spot in Tuesday's tie.

