Champions League final: Will Mendy’s Chelsea defeat Mahrez’s Manchester City?

Ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster final, Goal readers have had their say on who would rule Europe in Portugal

Edouard Mendy’s Chelsea will defeat Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City to be crowned as 2020-21 Champions League winners, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The African stars are expected to be in action when the English teams go neck and neck inside Estadio do Dragao, Porto – with the winner succeeding Bayern Munich as new kings of Europe.

To reach this stage, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens silenced Paris Saint-Germain in the last semi-finals, while the Blues saw off Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid over two legs.



While the Etihad Stadium giants would be hoping to win the prize for their first time ever, Thomas Tuchel’s team are aiming to lift the diadem for the second time in their history.

Their only triumph was in 2011–12 when a Didier Drogba-inspired team silenced Bayern on penalties.

Ahead of Saturday night’s final, we asked our readers which African star would come out victorious.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, a massive 62.1 percent of total votes were in favour of Mendy’s Chelsea.

Whereas, 37.9 percent feels the Algeria international’s Manchester City will pick up the title.

Since joining Chelsea from Rennes at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Senegal international goalkeeper has been in fine form for the Londoners.

In a recent interview, he praised Mahrez for his impact this season, while describing him as one of the best African players at the moment.

"I don't think Riyad needs any introduction, he is one of the best African players and he has played at a very high level for several years," Mendy told BBC Sport.

"He's also had a complicated journey and he really didn't give up and he deserves everything that is happening to him.

"He will be one of his side's biggest threats - one of Manchester City's assets.”

With Tuchel’s Blues still lamenting their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City, the 29-year-old stated that his side will do everything possible to be crowned as European kings.

"This team [Manchester City] deserved this year's league title, they were very good and very consistent throughout the year," he continued.

"They deserve their title and there's no arguing about that but now we are playing a final and it's different. We’ll play for at least 90 minutes. And we will do everything to get this title."