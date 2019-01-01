Champions League: Dennis and Hakimi nominated for Player of the Week award

The Nigeria and Morocco internationals produced man-of the match displays to help their respective clubs in the European tournament

forward Emmanuel Dennis and wing-back Achraf Hakimi have been shortlisted for the Player of the Week award.

international Dennis scored twice from his three shots on target to give the Blue and Black a first-half lead before Zinedine Zidane’s men clawed their way back to draw 2-2.

Hakimi, meanwhile scored the two goals that helped his side claim all three points against Slavia Praha and had a 74% passing accuracy in the encounter.

The African stars will compete with ’s Serge Gnabry and striker Luis Suarez for a chance to claim the prize.

Dennis and Hakimi will look to maintain their form in the tournament when Club Brugge host French champions and Borussia Dortmund take on Milan on October 22 and 23 respectively.