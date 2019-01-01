Champions League a dream come true for Percy Tau

The South Africa international shone against Real Madrid night despite his team squandering a two-goal lead to draw at the Santiago Bernabeu

and Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau has described playing in the as a dream come true.

The 25-year-old left-footer made his group stage debut appearance against on Tuesday night and provided an assist in the 2-2 draw at Bernabeu Stadium.

"For me, it's a dream come true and a privilege and an honour to be in the Champions League with Club Brugge. I'm just grateful for the moment," Tau told Uefa TV.

Asked about what he brings to Club Brugge Tau said: "I think the dance, the music and being a boy from ... being here trying to work for a team and trying to win but I think the dancing and music bring that thing."

On a lighter note, Tau spoke briefly about the nickname 'Lion of Judah' and how he feels about it. Tau was given the nickname by his fans, particularly South African football fans.

"I think it's a cool one. I think it is okay. People gave it to me and I just go with it. It was given to me and I was never asked that question [on what I think about it," he added.

"It was given to me. They never asked questions. So, maybe next time they will ask me if I like it or not then I will answer it but I just go with it.

"It's what the majority of South Africans and people chose to call me."

Club Brugge are currently placed second on the Champions League Group A log with two points, four behind leaders .