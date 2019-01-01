Chadrac Akolo: Amiens sign Stuttgart forward on loan

The Demoncratic Republic of the Congo international will spend the 2019-20 season at the Stade de la Licorne

French side have confirmed the signing of Chadrac Akolo on a season-long loan from with a three-year purchase option.

The 24-year-old winger has been with the Reds since 2017 and made 36 league appearances scoring five goals.

Last season the Mercedes-Benz Arena outfit were relegated to the second tier of the German league after finishing 16th in the , but the Congolese forward will continue playing top-flight games with the Unicorns.

🖊️ Chadrac Akolo est prêté pour un an à l'Amiens SC, avec une option d'achat de trois ans !

🔥 L'international congolais, capable de jouer sur plusieurs postes offensifs, évoluait depuis deux ans en Bundesliga avec le VfB Stuttgart.

🤝 Bienvenue Chadrac ! pic.twitter.com/9uEp9B08KI — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) July 30, 2019

Akolo started his professional career in with Sion in 2014 after leaving the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the age of 14 due to political mayhem.

The forward spent three years with the Swiss side, including loan spell at Neuchatel Xamax before joining Stuttgart.

Akolo will link up with Mali’s Bakaye Dibassy, ’s Moussa Konate, ’s Cheick Timite and ’s Jean-Claude Ngando.

The winger could make his debut for his new club when they take on in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.