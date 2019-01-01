CFL 2019: Al Amna shines in defeat as East Bengal edge past Southern Samity 2-1

Alejandro Menendez made eight changes in the starting line-up...

defeated Southern Samity 2-1 in a Calcutta Football League (CFL) clash at their own backyard on Thursday afternoon.

Goals in each half from Bidyasagar Singh (33') and Jaime Santos (62') were enough for the hosts to seal the three points and Arjun Tudu's (81') goal in the final quarter of the match proved too little too less.

Coach Alejandro Menendez made wholesale changes to the side that faced in the Kolkata derby last Sunday. He made eight alterations to the starting XI with only Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lalrindika Ralte, and Pintu Mahata retaining their places. Jaime Santos and Bidyasagar Singh were reinstated to the team while Borja Fernandez made his (CFL) debut in today's match.



It was a lively start from Southern Samity as they piled pressure on East Bengal's defence right from the first whistle. Mahmoud Al Amna was dictating proceedings in his old stomping ground and East Bengal were finding it difficult to play their natural game.

But as the match progressed, the hosts started to gain ascendency. Santos and Bidyasagar were combining well in the attacking third and were posing serious threats to Southern Samity's defence. In the 23rd minute, East Bengal could have drawn first blood when Borja headed Lalrindika's corner towards goal but his attempt sailed inches over the crossbar.

The Red and Golds did not have to wait much longer for the opener as Bidyasagar found the net in the 33rd minute from a flag-kick floated in by Ralte. Santos played a vital role in the goal as the Spaniard headed it backward towards Bidyasagar who was left unmarked at the far post. The young striker made no mistake in heading in the ball into the net.

East Bengal continued their domination in the second half and in the 62nd minute, they scored the insurance goal through Santos. It was another inch-perfect corner delivered by Ralte that did the trick and Santos guided it into the net with his head.

In the 81st minute, Southern Samity pulled one back through substitute Arjun Tudu when the left-winger dribbled past his marker and fired a powerful shot at goal beating Lalthuammawia under the sticks but they were unable to launch a comeback.

After bagging the three points against Southern, East Bengal moved to the third spot with 10 points from five matches.





