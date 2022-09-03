Celtic vs Rangers: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's the biggest game in Scottish football, without fail, every year - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Scottish Premiership continues this weekend as Celtic welcome Rangers for the first Old Firm derby of the season at Celtic Park. Glasgow's two titans will cross paths for the first time since both ensured their place in the group stages of the Champions League.

The allure of catching both of Scotland's biggest teams in Europe's premier club competition is a mouthwatering prospects - but fans will have only one thing in mind right now, and that is local bragging rights.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Celtic vs Rangers Date Sep 3, 2022 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Scottis Premiership matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream CBSSN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Celtic roster Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Taylor, Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranović Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Hakšabanović, Abada, Jota, Maeda

Five games into the new season and Celtic are the only team with a perfect record to their name, having claimed victory in each and every league encounter they have played.

But with Europe just around the corner, they would love to warm up for it in fashion with a big win against their greatest rivals - and therefore can claim to be the toast of the town until the next time too.

Predicted Celtic starting XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.

Position Rangers roster Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, Wright, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Yılmaz, Helander, Goldson, Souttar, Davies, Barišić, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Kent, Kamara, Sands, Ofoborh, Kelly, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Nsio Forwards Čolak, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, Roofe, Sakala, McCausland, Ure, Tillman, Lovelace, Stevens

Any other team might have an eye on the fearsome test presented by Ajax in the Champions League next week - but when it comes to the Old Firm, Rangers have tunnel vision and a fearsome desire to win.

They have dropped points just the once in the league this year, but remain unbeaten too - and they'll be ready to put everything on the line in pursuit of victory.

Predicted Rangers starting XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Tillman, Lawrence, Kent; Colak.

Last five results

Celtic results Rangers results Ross County 1-4 Celtic (Aug 31) Rangers 3-1 Queen of the South (Aug 30) Dundee 0-9 Celtic (Aug 28) Rangers 4-0 Ross County (Aug 27) Celtic 2-0 Hearts (Aug 21) PSV 0-1 Rangers (Aug 24) Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic (Aug 14) Hibernian 2-2 Rangers (Aug 20) Ross County 1-3 Celtic (Aug 6) Rangers 2-2 PSV (Aug 16)

Head-to-head