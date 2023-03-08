Celtic vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday at Celtic Park.
League leaders Celtic have not lost a match since their defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League in November. They will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 matches when they face Hearts.
Third-placed Hearts are also enjoying a good run of form at the moment, having won three out of their last four matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Celtic vs Hearts: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Hearts
Date:
March 8, 2023
Kick-off:
2:45 pm ET
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs Heart on TV & live stream online
The match will not be broadcast in the United States (US) but you can watch it on Celtic TV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Celtic TV
Celtic team news and squad
James McCarthy, who is out with a hamstring injury, is the only Celtic player who will miss the clash against Hearts.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Johnston, Taylor, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor, Iwata
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Haksabanovic, Hyeon-Gyu
Hearts team news and squad
Hearts have a very long injury list and are set to be without Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Gary Mackay-Steven, Peter Haring and Stephen Humphrys.
Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime have resumed training after prolonged injury layoffs but they are not expected to feature in matchday squads until May.
Heart Possible XI: Clark; Kingsley, Rowles, Hill; Smith, Snodgrass, Grant, Cochrane; Shankland, Ginnelly, McKay
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Stewart, Clark
Defenders
Smith, Kingsley, Halkett, Atkinson, Rowles, Cochrane, Neilson, Sibbick, Hill
Midfielders
Grant, Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Pollock, Snodgrass
Forwards
Shankland, Forrest, McKay, Ginnely, Kuol, Oda