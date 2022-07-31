Celtic vs Aberdeen: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

One of the competition's red-hot favourites gets their campaign underway on the road - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Celtic will face Aberdeen on Sunday in their opening match of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season in Glasgow. The 2021-22 champions are out to mount a successful defence of the title they wrestled back from Rangers last season, and will be after the best start they can muster at Celtic Park.

Watch Celtic vs Aberdeen on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The hosts have been a dominant performer in this fixture over the years, winning six of their last seven - and the visitors have to go all the way back to 2018 to find the last time they came out on the right side of a scoreline.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Celtic vs Aberdeen Date July 31, 2022 Times 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Scottish Premiership matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBSSN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Celtic roster Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Jullien, Taylor, Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Murray, Ralston, Welsh, Juranović Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Johnston, Ideguchi, Shaw, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Ajeti, Abada, Jota, Kenny, Maeda

A supreme 2021-22 campaign not only saw Celtic regather the Premiership crown, but also throw down a marker to the naysayers that they would not respond to Ange Postecoglou's style of football, completing a double with the League Cup to boot.

Now, the Greek-Australian has fettled his squad and will hope to take them even further this year - and could well draw inspiration from rivals Rangers' own continental exploits to make a great stab into Europe this term too.

Predicted Celtic starting XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; McGregor, Turnbull, O'Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Forrest

Position Aberdeen roster Goalkeepers Lewis, Roos Defenders MacKenzie, Scales, Stewart, Coulson, Richardson, Bates, Midfielders McCrorie, Barron, Ramadani, Hayes, Polvara, Duncan, Milne Forwards Miovski, Besuijen, Lopes, Watkins, McLennan, Kennedy, Roberts, Ramirez

A rough 2021-22 campaign saw Aberdeen just dodge the drop and the need to fight it out in the Premiership play-off final - and now they'll hope that with a new term, they can push on into a brighter future under a fresh guiding hand.

Jim Goodwin took the reins halfway through last season, and with a full schedule of games under his belt to get his side up and running, the ex-St Mirren boss will hope to be able to impart a little bit of joy back to life with the Dons.

Predicted Aberdeen starting XI: Lewis; Richardson, Stewart, Scales, Hancock; McCrorie, Ramadani; Kennedy, Besuijen, Hayes; Miovski.

Last five results

Celtic results Aberdeen results Celtic 2-0 Norwich (Jul 23) Aberdeen 3-0 Raith Rovers (Jul 24) Legia Warsaw 2-2 Celtic (Jul 20) Stirling Albion 0-5 Aberdeen (Jul 19) Celtic 2-2 Blackburn (Jul 16) Aberdeen 2-0 Dumbarton (Jul 13) Baník Ostrava 2-4 Celtic (Jul 13) Peterhead 0-2 Aberdeen (Jul 10) Rapid Wien 3-3 Celtic (Jul 9) Brechin City 1-7 Aberdeen (Jul 6)

Last five results