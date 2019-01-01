Celtic 'very reluctantly' grant Rodgers permission to speak with Leicester

The Scottish champions have allowed their manager to enter into talks with the Foxes regarding a potential return to Premier League coaching

have “very reluctantly” granted Brendan Rodgers permission to speak with Leicester about the club’s managerial vacancy.

The Foxes are in the market for a new boss after taking the decision to part with Claude Puel.

Little time has been wasted by those at the King Power Stadium in identifying Rodgers as the preferred option to fill that void.

The Northern Irishman boasts Premier League experience from previous spells at Swansea at and has impressed many during his time in .

Celtic, having enjoyed a trophy-laden spell under Rodgers’ guidance, are understandably reluctant to part with a prized coaching asset.

They have, however, bowed to pressure after being informed by the 46-year-old that he wishes to enter into talks.

A statement released by the Scottish Premiership champions on their official website read: “Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.

“Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City.”

