Celtic sign teenager Connell from Bolton

The Ireland youth international has swapped League One for Scotland a month after being called up to Mick McCarthy's senior squad

have completed the signing promising midfielder Luca Connell from embattled Wanderers on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old becomes Neil Lennon's second acquisition since the end of the season following the arrival of French defender Christopher Jullien from .

Connell turned heads after breaking into Bolton's first team in January and won a call-up to Mick McCarthy's squad in May, only to be forced out through a thigh injury.

The -born left-footer leaves cash-strapped Bolton as administrators attempt to push through a takeover following the club's relegation to League One.

"It's unbelievable to sign for such a massive club, known all around the world," Connell told Celtic TV.

"It's a dream come true, it's what you dream of when you're a little boy."

Connell added: "A few weeks ago I heard that Celtic were interested and that's something you can't take for granted.

"I'm just grateful now that it's all done, pen's been put to paper, so I'm made up."

The New Bhoy, @lucaconnell, speaks exclusively after signing for #CelticFC. #WelcomeLuca pic.twitter.com/bZOrt82zPX — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 29, 2019

A midfielder, who can also play in defence, Connell made a total of 10 appearances for Bolton in the Championship last season, as well as playing twice in the .

He has represented Ireland at Under-17 level and was a regular for the Under-19s before receiving his first senior call-up this summer.

Having secured a move to the Parkhead club, the teenager is embracing the challenge and he is excited about playing in the in front of a sell-out Celtic Park crowd.

"I'm confident," continued Connell. "I feel I can talk to anyone - it's in the Scouse nature to be outgoing.

"I'm looking forward to all the league games in Celtic Park, but especially the Champions League.

"If I'm going to make my debut in the Champions League, I'm going to need confidence to play in that tournament."