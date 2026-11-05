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Europa League on TV

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Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Celtic Glasgow and Beşiktaş?

Celtic have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 0-2 to Falkirk, having drawn 2-2 with Dundee United and won 2-1 away at Hibernian before that. Celtic scored eleven goals across those five matches but conceded seven.

In their last five competitive matches, Beşiktaş have won two, drawn two and lost one. The Istanbul side most recently drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace and won 2-3 away at Hoffenheim. Across the five matches, Beşiktaş scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Line-ups

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Form

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: Head-to-head record

Celtic Glasgow vs. Beşiktaş: The tables