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Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live on TV and online

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Recent form

From their last five competitive matches, Celta Vigo have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, having beaten Celtic Glasgow 1:2 away in the Europa League before that. Celta scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren 1:2 away in the Jupiler League. They also recorded a 4:0 win against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three over the five matches.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables