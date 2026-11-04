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Europa League
team-logoCelta Vigo
Abanca Balaidos
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
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Celta Vigo vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Celta Vigo vs Union St.Gilloise
Celta Vigo
Union St.Gilloise
Europa League

Celta Vigo face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
IrelandHBO Max
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live on TV and online

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Recent form

From their last five competitive matches, Celta Vigo have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, having beaten Celtic Glasgow 1:2 away in the Europa League before that. Celta scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren 1:2 away in the Jupiler League. They also recorded a 4:0 win against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three over the five matches.

CEL

CEL - Form

JUV
L1-2
ALA
W2-1
CEL
W1-2
BET
D0-0
RAY
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GIL

GIL - Form

RSO
D1-1
NIJ
W3-0
HBS
W4-0
CER
W5-2
BEV
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs Union St.Gilloise Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Giraldez

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

CEL

CEL - Form

JUV
L1-2
ALA
W2-1
CEL
W1-2
BET
D0-0
RAY
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GIL

GIL - Form

RSO
D1-1
NIJ
W3-0
HBS
W4-0
CER
W5-2
BEV
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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