Cazorla earns first Spain call-up since 2015 ahead of European Championship qualifiers

The former Arsenal midfielder has earned a shock recall to the Spanish national squad, with Real Madrid star Isco also in

Former star Santi Cazorla has earned his first call-up to the Spanish national squad in four years, La Roja announced on Friday.

The midfielder was a surprise inclusion as boss Luis Enrique named his picks for next month’s clashes with the Faroe Islands and .

Now 34, Cazorla almost hung up his boots for good following a spate of operations that threatened to cut his career short.

However, after battling against the odds with this season, the popular playmaker has made Luis Enrique’s squad for June’s qualifiers.

After 636 days on the sidelines at Arsenal following an Achilles injury, Cazorla switched to Villarreal – the club where he began his career – last July, and has made 37 appearances in all competitions.

Cazorla missed out on 's World Cup triumph in 2010 due to an ankle injury, but was part of the squads that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

He told AS he feels "happier than when I got my first call-up from Luis Aragones".

The Spain squad was revealed this morning by Roberto Moreno, who is standing in for Luis Enrique while the Spain coach is on indefinite leave due to personal reasons.

winger Mikel Oyarzabal has been handed his first call-up to the national squad, while pair Isco and Dani Carvajal return along with forward Iago Aspas.

There is also a place for goalkeeper David de Gea, despite his recent struggles for the Red Devils that has seen him make uncharacteristic errors against the likes of , and .

Spain squad in full

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Betis).

Defenders : Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso ( ), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jose Gaya ( ), Jesus Navas ( ).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernandez ( ), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Isco (Real Madrid), Fabian Ruiz ( ), Cazorla (Villarreal).

Forwards: Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).