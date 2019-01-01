Cardiff City release statement over Sala as they 'pray for positive news' about missing plane

The Bluebirds have been left "shocked" and "distressed" by events surrounding a record signing who was due to link up with the club on Tuesday

Cardiff City continue to “pray for positive news” as they wait for updates on Emiliano Sala and the plane which went missing while bringing the Argentine striker to Wales from Nantes.

A statement from executive direction and CEO Ken Choo released on the club’s official website read: "We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team.

"Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation.

"We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire Club with Emiliano and the pilot.

"All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time.

"We continue to pray for positive news."

