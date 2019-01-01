Captain Knowledge Musona: Zimbabwe won't give Mohamed Salah special treatment

The Warriors will face hosts Egypt in the opening match of the continental competition on June 21

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona says his team will not just focus on stopping striker Mohamed Salah.

The star inspired his team to win the Uefa as well as reach second place in the English Premier League.

“We should not only aim at stopping Mohamed Salah but everyone on the field because if we make that mistake, then we are going to fight against Salah, we will be destroyed by someone we don’t know,” Musona is quoted by The Herald Newspaper.

“We just have to make sure that we are strong in every position and we are ready to fight in every duel and also take the chances that we might have, we are not here to talk, we are here to play, we came here to fight and it’s gonna be a tough game.”

Musona has also thanked the fans and stakeholders for the massive support he has received.

“That is what makes me tick, fighting for my team and my country and I know that every time I play for Zimbabwe, everyone supports me, they have been supporting me since I started playing for the national team, and the best way I can respond is to fight for them.

“Even if I don’t score, what is important is that I contribute to help my team do well and get a good result, this is what makes me good, I think.”

Zimbabwe will also face and DR Congo in Group A.