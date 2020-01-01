Capello didn't fully commit to England and disrespected James - Cole

Fabio Capello wasn't completely "committed" to his job while in charge of , according to Joe Cole, who has also questioned the Italian's treatment of former goalkeeper David James.

Capello was drafted in to replace Steve McLaren as the Three Lions' new permanent boss in 2007, following the team's failure to qualify for the European Championships.

The 73-year-old had enjoyed a distinguished managerial career at club level spanning over 20 years, with successful spells taken in at Milan, and .

He was able to transfer that impressive record to the international stage when it came to qualifying matches, but came up considerably short in his only major tournament appearance with England. The Three Lions exited the 2010 World Cup in in the first knockout phase, after suffering a demoralising 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals .

Capello resigned from his post two years later after the FA stripped John Terry of his captaincy duties, with Roy Hodgson subsequently appointed to oversee England's Euro 2012 campaign.

Cole is in no doubt that Capello was a "great manager", but doesn't believe he ever fully embraced his role with England in the same way that Gareth Southgate has over the last four years.

"You have to say he is a legendary manager of the game, what he’s achieved is unbelievable," the ex- and winger told the Daily Mail.

"I think it was never a marriage that worked in the sense that, I don’t feel like he committed fully to the England national team - and when I say that, I do with full respect because I do think he was a great, great manager, but you need to be across the whole thing, like Gareth [Southgate] is doing.

"He is really showing the way in terms of what is required in that situation and I felt Fabio, for whatever reason, didn’t commit fully to the task, but I say that respectfully because working with him, I could see he had that quality. The things he’d do, the things he’d say, he had something. I just think it was always tinged."

Capello dropped Rob Green following an error against the United States in the group stages of the World Cup, and has since admitted to asking his players for their view on who should come in and take his spot between sticks.

The Italian boss narrowed it down to Joe Hart or David James, but called the latter by a nickname he had picked up for his tendency to make mistakes, stating: " Hart or Calamity? Calamity. I put Calamity in because of the players’ trust."

Cole added on Capello's comments: "That’s wrong. I wouldn’t consider myself in the bracket of senior players who maybe had the manager’s ear with things like that, but I just think that’s disrespectful to Jamo to say that.

"You can have a valid footballing reason for talking about someone, if you can back it up. For instance, when I talk about Fabio I think of a legend of a game, a great manager, I just think, was he fully committed to the England national team during that spell?'

"We just weren’t good enough. I don’t want to make excuses. That Germany team went on to win the World Cup [in 2014].

"We weren’t good enough at the time – we had injuries, you can’t point fingers just at the manager, as footballers we just weren’t good enough to do it."