How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Canada and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada Women and Ireland Women are winless as they enter they meet in a second round clash in Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Bev Priestman's side, after their goalless draw against Nigeria, will be looking to take the advantage with a victory over the Irish outfit, while Girls in Green aim to bounce back from a 1-0 opening game defeat to Australia.

However, Vera Pauw's side will have to do more than just the one shot on target they recorded in the loss against the tournament co-hosts, while the Canucks haven't scored a goal in their last two World Cup games as Christine Sinclair saw her penalty saved last Friday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Canada Women vs Ireland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am EDT Venue: HBF Park

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between Canada and Ireland is scheduled for July 26, 2023, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium - known as HBF Park for sponsorship purposes - in Perth, Australia.

It will kick off at 8 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Canada Women vs Ireland Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, fuboTV, UNIVERSO and Sling TV and is available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Canada Women team news

After missing the opener with a calf problem, Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming is likely to feature against Ireland after being spotted partaking in team training.

The center-back pairing of Kadiesha Buchanan and Vanessa Gilles, as well as Jayde Riviere and Ashley Lawrence in the full-back positions, should remain the same.

Up front, Jordyn Huitema will lead the attack with Sinclair in a slightly deeper role.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Riviere, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence; Fleming, Grosso; Rose, Sinclair, Leon; Huitema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: Chapman, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Riviere, Lawrence, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Schmidt, Fleming, Awujo, Smith Forwards: Rose, Huitema, Viens, Sinclair, Prince, Leon, Lacasse

Ireland Women team news

It should be an unchanged XI for Ireland with Pauw expected to continue with three at the back as Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly will be joined by wing-backs Heather Payne and Katie McCabe.

The attacking responsibility will once again be handed to Kyra Carusa alongside Niamh Farrelly and Marissa Sheva.

Ireland Women possible XI: Brosnan; Fahey, Lo. Quinn, Connolly; Payne, O'Sullivan, Littlejohn, McCabe; Farrelly, Sheva, Carusa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Moloney, Walsh Defenders: O'Riordan, Mustaki, Lo. Quinn, Fahey, Caldwell, O'Gorman, Payne Midfielders: Connolly, Littlejohn, O'Sullivan, McCabe, Agg, Lu. Quinn, Farrelly, Grant Forwards: Barrett, Carusa, Larkin, Sheva

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 12, 2014 Canada Women 2-1 Ireland Women Cyprus Women's Cup

