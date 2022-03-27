Canada vs Jamaica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Canada can officially confirm a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they welcome Jamaica to BMO Field in Toronto for their penultimate game in the third round of CONCACAF qualification.
Watch Canada vs Jamaica on fuboTV (try for free)
Having been downed by Costa Rica in their opening match of the March international break, the hosts have a second chance to secure passage now to the end-of-year tournament, against visitors who have only pride left to play for.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Canada vs Jamaica
|Date
|March 27, 2022
|Times
|4:05pm ET, 1:05pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC Universo
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Canada roster
|Goalkeepers
|Borjan, Crepeau, St. Clair
|Defenders
|Henry, Vitoria, Adekugbe, Laryea, Johnston, Miller, Cornelius, Kennedy, Gutierrez
|Midfielders
|Hutchinson, Osorio, Kaye, Eustaquio, Fraser, Kone
Forwards
|Larin, Hoilett, Cavallini, David, Buchanan, Millar, Ugbo
After fluffing a chance to book their spot last time out against Costa Rica, John Herdman will expect his side to seal their progression at last against theoretically weaker opposition.
He'll be wary of the fact that Canada's record against their visitors to Toronto is not quite as ironclad as some may think, with history suggesting they'll have quite the fight on their hands.
Predicted Canada starting XI: Borjan; Laryea, Vitoria, Miller, Johnston; Hoilett, Eustaquio, Fraser, Buchanan; Larin, Kone
|Position
|Jamaica roster
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Knight, Barnes
|Defenders
|Mariappa, Lowe, Brown, Thomas, Leigh, Topey, King
|Midfielders
|Williams, Walker, Morrison, Howell, Rose, Pearson, Ximines
|Forwards
|Gray, Bailey, Marshall, Atkinson, Green, Bygrave, Nelson
The Reggae Boyz's wait for another World Cup showcase goes on, closing in on a quarter-century since a lone appearance at France 1998.
Paul Hall - a member of the squad that took to the field over two decades ago - will still want his side to end on a high note, however, and Jamaica will fancy their prospects in Ontario.
Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake; Thomas, Mariappa, Lowe, Brown; Pearson, Williams, Walker, Howell; Gray, Marshall
Last five results
|Canada results
|Jamaica results
|Costa Rica 1-0 Canada (Mar 24)
|Jamaica 1-1 El Salvador (Mar 24)
|El Salvador 0-2 Canada (Feb 2)
|Jamaica 0-1 Costa Rica (Feb 2)
|Canada 2-0 USMNT (Jan 30)
|Panama 3-2 Jamaica (Jan 30)
|Honduras 0-2 Canada (Jan 27)
|Jamaica 1-2 Mexico (Jan 27)
|Canada 2-1 Mexico (Nov 16 2021)
|Peru 3-0 Jamaica (Jan 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/10/2021
|Jamaica 0-0 Canada
|9/3/2027
|Canada 2-0 Jamaica
|7/21/2017
|Jamaica 2-1 Canada
|7/20/2017
|Jamaica 2-1 Canada
|7/11/2015
|Jamaica 1-0 Canada