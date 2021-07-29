Canada vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Selecao have never won at the games, despite a fixed presence in the last four - and they'll hope to reach it again against Les Rouges

Brazil will aim to take a further step towards correcting their Olympic shortfall when they meet Canada for the third time this year in a quarter-final clash of the women's tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Watch Canada vs Brazil on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Selecao arrive in the last eight having made the semi-finals in all but one of their prior appearances at the games, but are yet to taste gold - and they'll have to get past Les Rouges if they are to have any chance of a medal this time around too.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Canada vs Brazil Date July 30, 2021 Times 4am ET, 1am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's USWNT Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers Labbe, Sheridan, McLeod Defenders Chapman, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Riviere, Lawrence, Gilles, Carle Midfielders Quinn, Grosso, Scott, Fleming, Schmidt Forwards Rose, Leon, Sinclair, Viens, Prince, Beckie, Huitema

Having missed the draw with Great Britain that saw them pegged back by a late own goal, Les Rouges are almost certain to bring captain Christine Sinclair back into the lineup for their do-or-die clash.

Stephanie Labbe too looks set to keep her spot after missing part of the group stage through injury, while Jessie Fleming and Jordyn Huitema could both pick up starts after entering the fray at half-time against Team GB.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Labbe; Riviere, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence; Schmidt, Quinn; Huitema, Fleming, Leon, Sinclair.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Barbara, Izidoro, Aline Defenders Poliana, Erika, Rafaelle, Tamires, Bruna, Jucinara, Santos Midfielders Julia, Duda, Formiga, Marta, Angelina, Geyse, Andressinha Forwards Debinha, Ludmila, Beatriz, Giovana, Andressa

At 35, it may be the last chance that Selecao captain and legend Marta has to secure top prize at one of the biggest tournaments on the planet - and she is almost certain to start as Brazil go hunting another spot in the last four.

Giovana may well start after replacing Beatriz early on in the final group-stage victory over Zambia, and there could be a spot for July in the lineup too.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Barbara; Santos, Poliana, Rafaelle, Jucinara; Andressinha, Julia, Angelina, Marta; Giovana, Ludmila.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Canada results Brazil results Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Jul 27) Brazil 1-0 Zambia (Jul 27) Chile 1-2 Canada (Jul 24) Netherlands 3-3 Brazil (Jul 24) Japan 1-1 Canada (Jul 21) China 0-5 Brazil (Jul 21) Netherlands 3-3 Canada (Jul 14) Brazil 0-0 Canada (Jun 14) Brazil 0-0 Canada (Jun 14) Brazil 3-0 Russia (Jun 11)

Head-to-head