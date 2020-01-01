Can Iwobi still salvage underwhelming Everton season?

While the lack of pressure on the Toffees could be a double-edged sword, the Nigerian may be a beneficiary of lessened expectations in the final weeks

Months after a chastening return to in early March, Carlo Ancelotti will have had time to reflect on arguably the worst performance since he took charge in December.

Upon his return to Stamford Bridge, former player Frank Lampard easily dispatched his old boss 4-0 in one of the Blues’ best showings under their club legend.

In a sense, the break came at a perfect time for the three-time -winning manager, as the wheels had just begun to come off after an impressive start at Goodison Park. Having recorded five wins from his first eight Premier League games, Ancelotti saw his side fail to win in three games on the spin, a run that culminated in that thrashing at his old stomping ground.

The enforced break was timely for manager and players after the auspicious start they made was beginning to peter out.

One player who was hardly involved following the Italian's arrival was Alex Iwobi, whose unfortunate injury against old side in December, on the day the new boss’ appointment was confirmed, saw him playing catch-up ever since.

By the time the pandemic saw football across Europe halted, the Gunners’ academy graduate was getting little game time under the former Chelsea manager. He’d featured for a combined 60 minutes in four league games before the hiatus, which came at the Emirates Stadium before his withdrawal on the hour.

An unused substitute in games over , , and at the Bridge, Iwobi’s first year on Merseyside wasn’t going according to plan.

The attacking midfielder had left North London to establish himself away from the comforts of the Emirates Stadium, but was thrown into the mess of Marco Silva’s final months in charge at Goodison Park. When some positivity seemingly returned, with Duncan Ferguson’s rousing effect in an interim capacity followed by Ancelotti’s arrival, injury struck.

This led to Iwobi missing out on the chance to make an impression early doors, and his return in February came when the new boss starting to settle on his preferred starting line-up.

Indeed, Iwobi had featured twice before the league’s interruption and, the break was opportune as it now gives him the chance at a fresh start at Finch Farm.

The nature of the Toffees’ run at the beginning of Ancelotti’s reign saw them rise significantly in the table, moving from relegation strugglers to 12th on 37 points, 10 above Bournemouth in 18th. Barring a collapse of epic proportions and the teams around them going on unexpected winning streaks, are unlikely to face the threat of dropping to the Championship anymore.

Consequently, this puts the Merseyside club in an interesting situation: they are unlikely to make Europe next season (the Toffees trail Man United in fifth by nine points, and in sixth by seven) and have a significant gap to the dropzone. In theory, besides finishing as high as possible which comes with its financial rewards, Everton have very little to play for in the remaining nine gameweeks of the campaign.

As a result, with the pressure seemingly off, the next month or so could be treated as a mini preseason by Ancelotti, which could benefit Iwobi who could be given a bit more responsibility over the coming weeks.

Despite the criticism the star has endured since switching to the Toffees, statistics show he’s the side’s fifth-best creator and sixth-best dribbler. While this hasn’t translated to goals and assists – one and zero respectively – the former Arsenal man hasn’t been as disappointing as publicised.

The opprobrium comes from an expectation of the playmaker to add more goals and assists in his game. This expectancy distracts from his strengths in linking play and combining well with teammates, as well as his tendency to play on the front foot and ball progression.

Iwobi may never be one to post staggering direct goal contributions, and maybe it’s time to drop this criticism of the West African.

Having been out of the side before football’s interruption, the initial goal will be regaining his starting slot in the side and pushing on from there. With rotation likely to be prioritised by Ancelotti in the final weeks, the Nigerian is unlikely to continue being left out like he was before the lockdown.

Everton face city rivals on their return to action this weekend seeking to delay the champion-elect’s expected coronation. Jurgen Klopp’s side are two wins away from claiming their first title success of the Premier League era, and a win in the 236th Merseyside derby will take them closer to a historic league triumph.

The last meeting between both teams saw Ancelotti suffer humiliation in the , as the Reds’ kids surprisingly got a 1-0 win at Anfield, to the annoyance of the blue half of the city.

Winless in 10 years in this friendly derby, the Italian and his troops would love to end the one-sided run of results, even if they’ll only be delaying the inevitable.

For Iwobi, reclaiming his place in the side is the immediate objective for the rest of the campaign,and the addition of goals and assists could help embellish his resurgence. Having said that, it’s not something the club’s supporters should get used to given the playmaker’s track record.