Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio makes winning debut for Granadilla Tenerife

The 23-year-old midfielder made a low-key appearance in her first game for Tenerife as they pipped Logrono on Sunday

Raissa Feudjio made a huge impression in Granadilla Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Barbara Banda's Logrono in a Spanish Superliga game on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lionesses midfielder waited for days to make her debut after joining the Spanish outfit from Fininish topflight side Aland United.

📸Las mejores imágenes de la jornada 20 de la Liga Iberdrola. ¡Vamos UDG!#futbolqueenamora pic.twitter.com/yICLSfwCC9 — UDG Tenerife Egatesa (@UDGTenerife) February 10, 2019

On the day, second half strike from Marie Jose at the Estadio Mundial 82 was all Pier's ladies needed to stun the hosts, who are placed 14th on the log.

The Cameroon international replaced Sara Tui in the 64th minute for her first appearance and put in a good shift to inspire her side to a first win in four straight games.

The victory puts Tenerife on seventh position with 27 points from 20 games and they will host Espanyol in their next game on Wednesday.