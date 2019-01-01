Cameroon's Aboubakar scores brace in first Porto start since September 2018

The Cameroon striker heralded his return to the Dragons' starting XI with two second-half goals on Thursday

Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace in his first start of the season to help secure a 2-1 comeback win over in their game.

Aboubakar last started a game for the Portuguese giants in September 2018 against Tondela, in a league fixture where he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which eventually ruled him out of the entire 2018-19 season.

On Thursday, Porto found themselves behind in Bern as early as in the sixth minute but the 27-year-old's partnership with Mali's Moussa Marega saved them from defeat.

Marega provided the assists as Aboubakar found the back of the net in the 75th and 79th minutes.

The Cameroonian's brilliance in front of goal sealed Porto's second win in Group G as they moved to second spot with seven points after five games.

Aboubakar will be aiming to maintain his goalscoring form when the Dragons host Pacos Ferreira on Monday. Their final Europa League group game is against on December 12.