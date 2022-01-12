News Matches
Cameroon vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
3:09 PM EST 12/1/22
Casemiro Brazil Switzerland World Cup 2022
How to watch and stream Cameroon against Brazil on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Yet to concede a goal in the tournament, Brazil will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the 2022 World Cup when they take on Cameroon at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Tite's men have already made it to the knockouts from Group G and need only a point to top the group after 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Serbia and Switzerland, respectively.

The African outfit not only need to pick three points against Brazil but also depend on Serbia beating Switzerland by only a one-goal margin in order to join the Selecao in the round of 16.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Cameroon vs Brazil date & kick-off time

Game:

Cameroon vs Brazil

Date:

December 2, 2022

Kick-off:

2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 3)

Venue:

Lusail Stadium, Lusail

Stream:

fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

FOX, Telemundo

fuboTV

UK

ITV1, STV

ITVX, STV Player

India

Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD

JioCinema

Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Cameroon squad & team news

Andre Onana disapproved of Cameroon manager Rigobert Song's methods and that resulted in the goalkeeper taking an early flight home. The relatively inexperienced Devis Epassy is likely to continue with the responsibility in goal after the 3-3 draw against Serbia.

Going forward, Vincent Aboubakar can expect to be named in the XI after scoring from the bench in the last outing.

Cameroon possible XI: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Epassy, Ngapandouetnbu

Defenders

Castelletto, Ebosse, Fai, Mbaizo, Tolo, Nkoulou, Wooh

Midfielders

Ntcham, Ondoua, Hongla, Kunde, Gouet, Zambo Anguissa, Ngom

Forwards

Ngamaleu, Bassogog, Mbeumo, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Marou

Brazil squad and team news

With Neymar ruled out with an ankle injury, Alex Sandro developed a hip issue against Switzerland and may be replaced by Alex Telles at left-back for Friday's tie.

Tite could be looking at giving some more minutes to the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus and Antony in the tournament while resting some others.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Antony, Jesus, Vinicius Jr

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders

Alves, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Militao, Telles, Bremer

Midfielders

Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Ribeiro, Guimaraes

Forwards

Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Marinelli, Pedro

