Cameroon 1-1 Mali: Indomitable Lions claw back Eagles in final Afcon test match

Clarence Seedorf's outfit could not make it three wins in a row as they were forced to settle for a stalemate against The Eagles on Friday

A 44th minute Karl Toko Ekambi strike earned defending champions a 1-1 draw in their last preparatory game ahead of the (Afcon) which kicks off on June 21.

The attacker's goal cancelled out Youssouf Kone's 22nd-minute opener for The Eagles in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The match is Cameroon's third and final game ahead of the continental championship, having beaten Zambia and Spanish second tier outfit Alcorcon 2-1 and 11-0 in their first and second fixtures.

Coach Clarence Seedorf will tie any loose ends in his side in the next few days before departing for where the Lions have been pitted against four-time champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.

Cameroon, who will be making their 19th tournament appearance, will begin their title defence against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 and face Ghana four days later.

The five-time champions' last game in the first round will be against Benin on July 2.

Mali, on the other hand, have been drawn against 2004 champions , Angola and debutants Mauritania in Group E.

The Eagles will face in a second test game on Sunday before heading for .