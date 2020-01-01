Camavinga can improve – Rennes manager Stephan

The Red and Blacks boss feels the 17-year-old Angolan midfielder is still a work in progress despite the numerous praises he is receiving

manager Julien Stephan believes there is room for Eduardo Camavinga to improve notwithstanding his impressive showings for his side so far.

The youngster has been with the Roazhon Park outfit since the age of 11 and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018 when he turned 16.

The midfielder made his professional debut for the Red and Blacks in 2019 against Angers to become the youngest player to ever turn out for the club's first team.

Camavinga has since made 33 league appearances for Rennes and his composure and creativity in the middle of the park has continued to generate interest from a number of European clubs.

The midfielder is contracted with the Roazhon Park outfit until 2022 and recently vowed to see out his contract with the club, thus, ending the rumour linking him to Spanish giants .

Rennes played out a 1-1 draw with in their opening game of the 2020-21 campaign with Camavinga grabbing an assist in the match.

Stephan has praised the midfielder’s performances for the club but feels he could have done more for his side against the Great Danes, pointing out some of the areas he must improve upon.

"We've known him for a long time at the club. We had him at the youth academy, we know his potential," Stephan told the Ligue 1 website.

"He still has room for improvement. He misplaced some passes on the left towards the end of the game, some ill-judged passes, but he was very convincing and he did the side a lot of good."

Camavinga was born in Angola to Congolese parents but moved to at the age of two and obtained French citizenship in November 2019.

The young midfielder has featured for theFrance U21 team but he is still eligible to play for Angola as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo since he has not made an appearance for the Blues senior team.

Camavinga will hope to continue his improvement with Rennes when they take on in their next league game on August 29.