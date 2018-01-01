Caf reveal Cameroon accepts to host 2021 Afcon

Cameroon have "officially accepted" to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, Caf have revealed in a statement.

This comes after Cameroon were stripped of the right to host the 2019 tournament. Without stating how Cameroon were invited to stage the 2021 edition, Caf said the Central Africans had accepted to organise the tournament.

“Caf recalls that Cameroon has officially accepted to host the Afcon 2021 through an official letter addressed to Caf and signed by the Cameroonian Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya,” a statement by Caf read.

“The Caf President thus expresses his gratitude to President Biya for his profound understanding. Caf therefore, rejects all the unfair and totally unfounded different interpretations.”

Earlier this month, Caf President Ahmad was quoted by a French radio station saying that the Executive Committee has decided to transfer the 2021 Afcon hosting mandate to Cameroon.

Ivory Coast were the initial 2021 hosts and the Caf President was reported as saying the Ivorians will now host the 2023 tournament.

The developments led to Ivory Coast approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport seeking security for their right to organise the edition they were originally mandated to.

But Caf have refuted reports that the Executive Committee decided to let Cameroon host the 2021 tournament.

“Caf reaffirms that on 30 November 2018; the Executive Committee met in a peaceful atmosphere and took decisions in a free and independent manner, respectful of the statutes and regulations.”

“Caf does not accept the misinterpretation of its decisions circulated and still circulating on digital and social media platforms, and regrets attempts to discredit its structures and functions of the Executive Committee.”

Hosts for the 2019 Afcon are expected to be announced on January 9 at an Executive Committee meeting in Senegal with South Africa and Egypt having submitted bids.