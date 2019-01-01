Caf partners with Fifa over reforms aimed at modernising African football governing body

The two football bodies entered into an agreement which will help accelerate the ongoing reform process in Caf

Caf and Fifa have entered into a partnership which would allow the continuation of reforms aimed at modernising the governing body of African football, according to a release on Caf’s official website.

The president of Caf, Ahmad Ahmad, and Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino, signed the document outlining a plan with the areas and objectives of the partnership, during the Caf general assembly held in Cairo on Thursday.

Fifa’s role in the collaboration will be in providing the needed expertise in order to facilitate the reform process currently ongoing in Caf.

According to the release, Fatma Samoura - who acts as Fifa’s general delegate for Africa - and Caf’s general secretary Mouad Hajji, will work in tandem with Caf's administration alongside a group of experts, who will be selected according to their expertise.

Ahmad announced last June that he had called on Infantino to create the partnership between the two bodies, with the partnership covering three main areas.

Financial management, good governance and internal procedures, is one of the areas to be covered, while the efficient and professional organisation of competitions, and the growth and development of African football, form the other two.

The three areas of concentration are further split into 11 points in the Caf-Fifa plan provided in the release on Caf’s official website.