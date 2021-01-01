Caf Champions League: Simba SC lodge formal complaint to probe Al Merrikh

The Msimbazi giants have written to the African body to have the Red Devils probed for allegedly fielding two suspended players

Simba SC have officially lodged a complaint with Caf seeking to have Al Merrikh investigated for allegedly fielding ineligible players during their Champions League match played on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants secured a 0-0 draw against the Sudanese outfit in their Group A match at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum.

The two players were banned by the federation for six months for signing contracts with two different teams - Al Merrikh and Al Hilal - a penalty that is scheduled to expire in mid-April.

Simba through CEO Barbara Gonzalez have confirmed they have officially written to the African body to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

“Simba would like to inform the public we have formally lodged a complaint to the Confederation of African Football to investigate Al Merrikh of Sudan for using two players who were banned by the Sudan Football Association,” read a statement from Simba obtained by Goal.

“The said players were utilised during the Champions League match No.93 against Simba on March 6, 2021, in Khartoum, Sudan.

“The said players were banned from sporting activities for six months from January 21, 2021, due to each signing contracts for two teams simultaneously – Bakhiet Khamis and Ramadan Ajab.

“We look forward to Caf doing the necessary investigations on this matter, and take the appropriate actions.”

Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two matches 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, - and managing a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh.

Despite topping the group, Gonzalez confirmed in a previous interview that they will only be comfortable with their pursuit to reach the quarter-finals of the competition when they get another win.

“We are ready to reach the quarter-finals and if we end up topping the group or coming second, we don’t know but our main target is to reach the quarters,” Gonzalez explained.

“In terms of what position we finish in the group, we leave that one to God, but for now we are topping the group, with a clean sheet and seven points, and we are expecting when Al Merrikh come for the fourth match, we get three points so we can sit comfortably at the top of the group with 10 points.”

Simba will next face Al Merrikh in their fourth match on March 16, and on the same day Al Ahly will play away against AS Vita in Kinshasa.