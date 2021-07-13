Caf Champions League: Nurkovic will be key for Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly – Kisaghi

The former Harambee Star pegs Amakhosi's hopes on their deadly Serbian striker against the Red Devils of Egypt in the final

Former Kenya international Mike Kisaghi is confident Kaizer Chiefs will stop Al Ahly in the final of the Caf Champions League but only if their striker Samir Nurkovic keeps up his form.

Amakhosi will play in their first-ever final in the competition as they come up against the Egyptian giants at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Saturday.

Ahead of the final, Kisaghi, who was the number one goalkeeper for FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and also played for Kenya before he retired, believes Serbian striker's performance during the final will determine whether Chiefs will beat Al Ahly to the trophy or not.

Article continues below

What has been said?

“We know how Samir [Nurkovic] has helped Chiefs this season especially in the competition and his form in the final will be very important, for the team,” Kisaghi told Goal.

“He has single-handedly lifted the team in the competition this campaign, and his presence in a match is always a huge threat for the opponents, they know what he can do, he is a very good number nine, he knows how to read the game and can punish you with a slight mistake.

“He is also very good in the air, he can trouble the defenders as well, we saw what he did against Simba SC of Tanzania during their first meeting in South Africa.

“He was the one who troubled Simba with his pace and also his powerful headers, he did the donkey work to help his side, and also ejected Wydad [Casablanca], and what I know, if he stays fit and turns up with his qualities in the final, then Al Ahly will be in trouble.”

The 29-year-old striker joined Chiefs from Slovaklian lower-tier side Komarno in July 2019 and he managed 13 Premier Soccer League goals in his debut season for the Soweto-based club.

He has gone ahead to be the team’s lead striker and scored the key away goal which enabled Chiefs to eliminate Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final first leg to set up a final date with the Red Devils.

Who will carry the day between Chiefs and Al Ahly?

On where he thinks the game will be won, Kisaghi said: “I have a feeling it will be a very close battle, we don’t expect too many goals in such a final, we might see the game heading to penalties.

“Both teams are good defensively and it is the reason I believe, the team whose strikers will turn up and play to coach’s instructions then will carry the day, also in the midfield I will expect a good battle, Chiefs have ridden their luck to reach the final, and they might cause an upset.”

Further Caf Champions League final reading