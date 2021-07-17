Caf Champions League: Why Kaizer Chiefs should start Khune vs Al Ahly – Heredia

The former Bafana Bafana custodian picks his first choice for Amakhosi before they take on the Red Devils in the final

Alex Heredia is of the opinion that veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune should start for Kaizer Chiefs against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will have a chance to win the trophy when they take on the Red Devils from Egypt in their first-ever Champions League final at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

Ahead of the final, the Chiefs technical bench faces a dilemma on which keeper to start in the game, with all three custodians – Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, and Bruce Bvuma – producing outstanding displays when given opportunities to play in the competition this campaign.

According to the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Heredia, Khune is the most experienced player of the three and should be given the chance to play against the Egyptian giants.

What has been said?

"If I am the goalkeeper coach for Stuart Baxter, I will go for a little bit of experience," Heredia said as quoted by KickOff.com.

"But for any other game, I would use probably Bruce Bvuma. Not because I have a soft spot for Bruce, I believe in Bvuma. If we give the opportunity to Bvuma to play he will be another Khune.

"But honestly speaking and this is my pure opinion. I don't go for a foreign goalkeeper on this particular occasion. Why? Because we have a local quality. The only reason I put Akpeyi out of the picture is, Bvuma, very strong, played few games very well.

“Khune, large experience he played thousands of games and so that be if you ask for my opinion 'Go for local experience', and on this particular case, it's Khune.

"You see we don't know what's going on right now inside the camp. We don't know if Khune is training if he is doing well..we don't know. We guessing from outside. So as an outsider I will go for a local experience.

“If neither, I can play with Bvuma no problem. In his last game against Wydad Casablanca, he did very well. He kept the team in the game. Akpeyi also. But if you have two local goalkeepers and a foreign goalkeeper of the same quality, I will go for the local.”

