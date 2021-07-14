Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' Bvuma ready to support whoever plays vs Al Ahly

The 26-year-old custodian says he is not losing sleep on whether he will start for Amakhosi against the Red Devils on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is not concerned with which custodian will be preferred in goal against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday.

The South African champions will line up against the Egyptian giants in their first-ever final of the African competition at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

Apart from the 26-year-old Bvuma, Chiefs also have Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi in their goalkeeping department and both of them have played a part in Champions League matches this campaign.

Ahead of the game, Bvuma has said he is not losing sleep on who will be picked to start, insisting the most important thing is to support the team to clinch the trophy.

What has been said?

“I have been in this position before [referring to not knowing if he’ll play or not], so I will see how things turn out for me,” Bvuma said as quoted by Sowetan.

“All I have to do is work hard and hope that I get a starting nod. However, I am not losing sleep because I know we are all ready and whoever plays will do well.

“If I don’t play, I will support whoever plays because, at the end of the day, the most important thing is the team. It’s the team, not Bruce who’s in the final of the Champions League, so the goals of the team are more important.’’

Bvuma, who started earning a starting role in the Chiefs squad after both Khune and Akpeyi were sidelined by injuries, believes he had performed well in the matches he stepped in for them, and his focus now is to build his CV by winning the Champions League.

“I started the season as a third-choice and I had to work very hard to get game time. Even though I started to play late, it was worth the wait because the games I played were very important and I was happy that I managed to perform,’’ Bvuma continued.

“Winning the Champions League would mean a lot for me as Bruce. It would help me in my career in terms of my CV, people would respect me in football. We want to put a star on our jersey and we want to win the cup for our chairman.”

