Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup draws: Watch Live

Follow the action live from Cairo as the teams still standing in continental competition learn their quarter-final opponents

The group stages of the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup have both been concluded, and after two fantastic campaigns we’ve reached the knockout rounds of Africa’s premier club competitions.

There’s been drama aplenty in the previous rounds, not to mention a few outstanding scorelines and breakout stars.

Tout Puissant Mazembe’s Jackson Muleka and Karim Aribi of Etoile de Sahel have terrorised the continent’s backlines, while the likes of ’ Gaston Sirino and Tresor Mputu have demonstrated why they ought to be considered among the finest creators playing on African soil.

Reigning champions Esperance may well be one of the teams to avoid in the quarter-finals, despite the loss of star man Anice Badri, while Africa’s most successful club Al-Ahly and last year’s defeated finalists cannot be discounted either.

and SC complete the eight teams still standing as—for the first time ever—all of the Champions League quarter-finalists are previous winners.

Follow all of the Caf Champions League draw action, and the drama as it unveils during the Caf Confederation Cup draw, live with Caf.