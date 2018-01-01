Caf Champions League & Caf Confederation Cup draw results

The Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup draw was conducted on Friday with some mouth-watering match-makings on the cards

Al Ahly and AS Vita have been polled on Group D which also contains Tanzanian giants Simba and FS Saoura of Algeria.

The Cairo giants were Caf Champions League runners-up for the past two seasons while Vita finished second in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup.

Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum will have to deal with defending Champions Esperance and former African champions Orlando Pirates in Group B.

This group also has Guinean champions Horoya. Wydad Casablanca are in Group A together with 2016 kings Mamelodi Sundowns, 1998 champions Asec Mimosas and Lobi Stars from Nigeria.

Five-time African champions TP Mazembe are in Group C with Club Africain, Egyptian side Ismaily and CS Constantine of Algeria.

In the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs, Egyptian giants Zamalek will meet Moroccan side Ittihad Tanger.

It would be a North African derby between Zamalek and the Moroccans who are trying to make a mark in African football.

Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (Kcca) will face Congolese side AS Otoho while Vipers have a play-off date with Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

Jimma Kenema, who were eliminated by Al Ahly, have been paired with Hassania Agadir of Morocco.

Angolan giants Petro Atletico will face Stade Malian in what is expected to be one of the big clashes of the play-off round.

Defending champions Raja Casablanca have what appears to be an easy match on paper after being drawn with Namibian side African Stars.

Zambian giants Nkana FC, who were demoted from the Champions League, have been paired with San Pedro of Cote D'Ivoire.

Sudanese giants and perennial Caf inter-club contestants Al Hilal have been given Rwandan side Mukura. Al Nasr of Libya will have to deal with Salitas from Burkina Faso.