Caf CC: Orlando Pirates handed Raja Casablanca date as Enyimba lock horns with Pyramids in quarter-finals

The race for the 2021 continental title continues as the eight qualified teams know their quarter-finals fate

Orlando Pirates have been handed a quarter-final date with Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation while Enyimba will face Egyptian club Pyramids.

The virtual draw event was held at the Caf headquarters in Cairo with Caf Director of competitions Samson Adamu in company of Ivory Coast legend Abdoulaye Traore.

Enyimba finished as Group A leaders on Wednesday after a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in their final group game which saw the PSL club drop to the second spot.

As a result of Friday's outcome, the Peoples’ Elephants will travel to Egypt for their first-leg of their outing against Pyramids while Pirates host Raja Casablanca in another encounter.

Other quarter-final games include Tunisia's CS Sfaxien battle against Algerian club JS Kabyile while Cameroon's Coton Sport have a date with Senegal's Jaraaf.

The first-leg of the quarter-final games is scheduled for May 16 while the return fixtures have been slated for May 23.

Meanwhile, the semi-final schedule could see Enyimba face Orlando Pirates again in the Confederation Cup if both teams advance from the last-eight stage.

The semi-final first-leg and second leg matches are fixed for June 20 and 27 respectively while the final encounter is scheduled for July 10.

More to follow...