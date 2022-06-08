'They have not told us anything!' - Busquets upset to learn of possible Barcelona wage cuts through press

The 33-year-old urged president Joan Laporta to discuss the situation with the club instead of letting them find out through the media

Sergio Busquets says Barcelona have not told him about the club's desire to cut the players' wages and was upset to hear the possible news through the media.

Barca are reportedly set to make huge changes to their wage structure as they must cut expenses amid their woeful financial situation.

Busquets was asked about the reports ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League clash against Switzerland and he urged club president Joan Laporta to explain the situation to the players in person.

What has Busquets said about Barcelona's wage reduction?

"I have heard that many things have been said and when I return from vacation I don't know what they will tell me," he said at a press conference.

"I would like them to tell me and not find out elsewhere, but I am always willing to help.

"No, they have proposed nothing to us, they have not told us anything beyond what is heard by you.

"Nothing bothers me, it's part of the game, but I think it's not the best decision to do it through the press, better always direct and face to face.

"I am always willing to help and find the best situation for everything, not only economically, for any type of problem and that is why I prefer a meeting with the president of the club to discuss things and not find out from the media."

Will Busquets stay at Barcelona?

Busquets is entering the final year of his contract at Camp Nou but could be offered a renewal at a cut rate if the recent rumours in the Spanish press turn out to be true.

GOAL reported recently that Barca have no interest in letting him leave this summer as he remains a key player for Xavi's team.

Busquets made 50 appearances in all competitions for Barca in 2021-22, helping them to a second-place finish in La Liga.

