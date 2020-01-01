Bursaspor star Shehu reacts to death of Ifeanyi George and Dayo Ojo kidnapping

The 27-year-old has shared his mind on the unfortunate incidents that befell the Nigeria top-flight lately

Bursaspor full-back Abdullahi Shehu has reacted to the death of Enugu striker Ifeanyi George and the kidnapping of midfielder Dayo Ojo.

George was involved in a car accident at Abudu on Benin-Agbor expressway on his way to Lagos, following the suspension of the Professional Football League due to coronavirus fears.

The accident which occurred on Sunday morning claimed the life of the 26-year-old along with his friend and teammate Emmanuel Ogbu.

More teams

Ojo, meanwhile, was abducted along with Benjamin Iluyomade, who plies his trade with Abia Warriors, on their way to Akure, the Ondo State capital in the aftermath of the league’s suspension.

Shehu is no stranger to the Nigerian top-flight, having featured prominently for before leaving for Kuwait to join Qadsia.

The full-back has taken to social media to express his feelings on the unfortunate incidents and called on the Nigerian government to do more to develop the country.

“I just read about the two sad incidents. RIP Ifeanyi George. I pray mercy will shine on Dayo Ojo and he will be free soon,” Shehu tweeted.

“Flashing back to my days, we can only hope that our government improve all sectors, sportsmen in our dear Country deserve a better environment.”

I just read about the two sad incidents. RIP Ifeanyi George. I pray mercy will shine on Dayo Ojo and he will be free soon. Flashing back to my @LMCNPFL days, we can only hope that our government improve all sectors, sportsmen in our dear Country deserve a better environment. pic.twitter.com/VVhDjlCQVy — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) March 23, 2020

Shehu has played 25 games for Bursaspor in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring two goals before the league was forced to a hiatus owing to coronavirus fears.