Burnley vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Manchester United will look to bounce back from the disappointment of their FA Cup exit when they make the short trip to face Burnley on Tuesday in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils travel to the Clarets in the wake of a penalty shootout loss to lower-league Middlesbrough, and must refocus their pursuit of a top-four spot now without further frustrations.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Burnley vs Man Utd Date February 8, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream Sling TV (Only $5 your first month)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with Sling TV.

New users can sign up for a free three-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network Sling TV (3-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Burnley roster Goalkeepers Pope, Hennessey, Norris Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richards, Dodgson Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Helm Forwards Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Mcglynn

Sean Dyche's side have arguably never diced so much with the drop as they have this term - but he will hope that his reshuffled pack in the January transfer window still has what it takes to pull free.

With new signing Wout Weghorst blooded up front now, hopes will be high that he can start delivering the goals desperately needed to stay in the top flight.

Predicted Burnley starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Hardley Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

The sting of defeat to a Middlesbrough side they vastly outgunned for large parts of their FA Cup clash will frustrate Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo and company but they must pick themselves up and move on now

With Paul Pogba finally back among the throng, and Marcus Rashford having turned in one of his better performances in recent months last time out, they'll be heavy favourites to beat off their hosts

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Last five results

Burnley results Man Utd results Burnley 0-0 Watford (Feb 5) Man Utd 1 (7)-(8) 1 Middlesbrough (Feb 4) Arsenal 0-0 Burnley (Jan 23) Man Utd 1-0 West Ham (Jan 22) Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield (Jan 8) Brentford 1-3 Man Utd (Jan 19) Leeds United 3-1 Burnley (Jan 2) Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd (Jan 15) Man Utd 3-1 Burnley (Dec 30) Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa (Jan 10)

Head-to-head