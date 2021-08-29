Burnley vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Whites and the Clarets both progressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but have only a single point to show between them in the top flight so far

Leeds United will go in search of their first victory of the new Premier League campaign when they make the trip to face fellow winless side Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Whites and the Clarets both progressed from the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, but have only a single point to show between them from their first two games of the 2021-22 season.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Burnley roster Goalkeepers Pope, Hennessey, Norris Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Richardson Forwards Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra

The hosts made history with their trip to Anfield last weekend, becoming the first side this century to name a sequential squad number first XI in a 4-4-2 formation - but they only got their first win of the term the game after with a Carabao Cup shootout win over Newcastle.

Sean Dyche has seen his side have a bid for Lyon and Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet accepted, but with a deal yet to be concluded, he will have to rely on what he has at his disposal this weekend, with Matej Vydra potentially back from injury.

Predicted Burnley starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Cresswell, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Phillips, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton Forwards Bamford, Raphinha, Roberts, Costa, Rodrigo, Greenwood

Having delivered the antithesis of Bielsaball in their opening rout at the hands of Manchester United, the Whites have rebounded to take both their first point of the new Premier League season against Everton and earn a Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra.

Marcelo Bielsa's men will be hopeful of earning their first top-flight victory of the new term at Turf Moor though - and with his maiden international call-up for England this week, Patrick Bamford will hope to both impress and come through unscathed against the Clarets.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Last five results

Burnley results Leeds results Newcastle 0 (3)-(4) Burnley (Aug 25) Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra (Aug 24) Liverpool 2-0 Burnley (Aug 21) Leeds United 2-2 Everton (Aug 21) Burnley 1-2 Brighton (Aug 14) Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United (Aug 14) Burnley 0-2 Cadiz (Aug 7) Leeds United 2-2 Villarreal (Aug 7) Tranmere 1-2 Burnley (Jul 31) Ajax 4-0 Leeds United (Aug 4)

Head-to-head