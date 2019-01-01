'Bullsh*t' - Klopp rubbishes rumours linking him with Juventus

Juventus are searching for Massimiliano Allegri's successor and have cast covetous eyes at the German as he prepares for the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp says reports linking him with are "bullsh*t and insists he has no interest in leaving .

The champions are hunting for a new boss after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri.

's Simone Inzaghi, head coach Maurizio Sarri and free agent Antonio Conte are among the names to have been mentioned in connection with the role.

The Bianconeri board reportedly view Klopp and manager Pep Guardiola as ideal - albeit less realistic - options, but the German removed all doubt about his future as he focuses on this weekend's final.

"Of course it's a league that I like, is a beautiful country, but these rumours about me going to Juventus are bullsh*t," Klopp told Sky Sport Italia.

"There's nothing true about it, I'm not going to leave Liverpool.

"I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it but I am going to stay at Liverpool."

Liverpool will hope to be crowned European champions for the sixth time when they meet Premier League rivals at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The Reds lost 3-1 to in last year's Champions League final, a defeat that was catalysed by a horror performance from goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The German 'keeper made an errant pass that allowed Karim Benzema to give Real the lead shortly after half-time in Kyiv, before allowing a long-range strike from Gareth Bale to fall through his hands to wrap up victory for the Spanish giants.

The Reds are looking to assuage the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Liverpool beat to finish on a tally of 97 points - a record for a runner-up in the English top flight - but failed to overtake City who were 4-1 winners away at .