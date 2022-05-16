‘I’d love to see Bruno Guimaraes at Man Utd’ – Newcastle star picked by Kleberson as perfect future transfer target for Red Devils

Manchester United are being linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, as they prepare to part with free agents Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba while seeking an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, and Kleberson has claimed that Bruno Guimaraes is a player they should have an eye on.

The Brazil international will not be on the move any time soon, having only completed a £40 million ($49m) switch from Lyon to Newcastle in January, but he has hit the ground running in English football to suggest that he could be a Premier League star for many years to come.

Kleberson, who spent two seasons with United between 2003 and 2005, would like to see a fellow countryman follow in his footsteps at Old Trafford, with the 24-year-old playmaker billed as an ideal future addition for the Red Devils.

Who would be the perfect midfield signing for Man Utd?

When that question was put to Kleberson, the 2002 World Cup winner – who was speaking in association with Paddy Power – told GOAL: “It might be a bit too soon, but the way he plays, the quality he has and the way he’s improved Newcastle’s players, I’d love to see Bruno Guimaraes at Manchester United.

“He’s doing a great job at Newcastle and it’s too early to move to United but he’s one for the future.

“He plays more like the way Manchester United need their players to play. He has fewer touches on the ball and is always passing forwards which creates a lot of dangerous situations for the opponent. He’s not the guy who holds on to the ball too long, he takes quick touches and can speed the game up.”

Would Declan Rice be a suitable signing at upwards of £100m?

United missed the boat when it comes to acquiring another creative Bruno to sit alongside Portuguese star Fernandes during the winter window, but they are very much in the market for reinforcements in their engine room.

West Ham star Declan Rice is a long-standing target for the Red Devils, but the England international will not come cheap if there is a deal to be done as Premier League rivals from east London are said to value him at well over £100m ($123m).

Pressed on whether United should be looking to part with that kind of fee, Kleberson said: “Whether Declan Rice is worth £100m depends on how Erik ten Hag wants to play. Declan Rice is a good player, and he can help Manchester United to make better decisions in most areas, but it all depends on how the new manager uses him.

“He’s not a big signing but more of a project and he would fit in well at United. It might take a bit of time for him to settle, but the more minutes he gets, he can help Manchester United.”

For now, United are focused on ending a disappointing 2021-22 season as positively as possible, with a side that continues to work under the interim charge of Ralf Rangnick set to bring the curtain down on their campaign when taking in a trip to Crystal Palace on May 22.

