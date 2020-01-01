Bruno Fernandes starts for Man Utd as Solskjaer hands immediate debut to €55m signing

The Portugal international midfielder will make his Premier League bow against Wolves, with the Red Devils including him from the off at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes has been slotted straight into the starting XI, with the €55 million (£47m/$60m) midfielder handed a debut from the off against .

The Red Devils saw a protracted transfer saga come to a close when securing the signature of the Portugal international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been eager to bring another creative midfielder into his ranks.

Fernandes was identified as the top target for United and an agreement was eventually reached with .

United have wasted no time in introducing the 25-year-old to the Old Trafford faithful.

Solskjaer has included his new No.18 in the starting XI for an important home date with Wolves.

United’s other January arrival, Odion Ighalo, did not complete a return to English football in time to face Wolves.

The former striker will have to wait for his chance to make a mark for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer is, however, expecting big things from Fernandes.

He has told United’s official website of the new boy: “We're delighted, of course.

“We've followed Bruno for a long while and he's finally here. He's an absolute top player, top human being. Professional, winner, hates losing. So we're really looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.

“Of course, we'll have to give him time. It always takes time to settle into a new team and a new country, but he'll get the time and the chance now to build his career.”

Fernandes has not been given much time in which to find his feet, but Solskjaer believes he can adapt quickly to Premier League life and follow in the footsteps of former No.18, Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils boss added: “Leadership qualities, high energy, technical qualities. He can see a pass. He scores, he assists. He's a very, very good all-round footballer.

“Scholesy was unbelievable and let's hope Bruno can just enjoy playing football at Man United. I'm sure he will.

“He's a boy that loves football and that's one of the biggest things. You can see he plays with a smile on his face, but he's also determined. A bit Scholesy-ish, actually.”

Man Utd team: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Fred, Andreas; Mata, Fernandes, James; Martial.

Subs: Romero, Dalot, Jones, Williams, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood.